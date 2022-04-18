WHEN house hunting, a property with its own garden is often quite a big plus point.

Imagine then, the potential of a home with so much land that it has its very own full sized tennis court in its grounds.

Perhaps helpfully, you no longer have to imagine this, as just this very thing has come onto the market in Gwent this week.

Located on the outskirts of Trellech in Monmouthshire, this property has a lot going for it.

And, if you weren’t wowed by the thought of a tennis court, there is the five bedroom detached property to console yourself in.

Brought to market by Powells, you can see just what’s so good about this one below.

What’s on offer?





Though the property is called Rock Cottage, there is an argument that this name fails to do it justice.

When you think of a cottage, it is all to easy to think of a small but quaint home.

Here though, it represents a sizeable family property.

It is an impressive sized property (Credit: Powells)

Situated off Monmouth Road, it is accessed by a long driveway, offering privacy away from the road – and boasting stunning views when weather permitting.

The property itself oozes history, with the main entrance hall containing wall panelling which came from an old chapel.

And, if that wasn’t enough history for you, much of the flooring on the ground floor came from a military drill hall in Plymouth.

Wood panelling and flooring (Credit: Powells)

One of the property’s top features is the ground floor sitting room, which is complete with a stone fireplace, and two sets of French doors which open out to the garden and tennis court.

With its vaulted ceiling and natural light, the kitchen is another impressive place to spend some time too.

Here, modern meets classic, with modern appliances including the American style fridge freezer.

The kitchen (Credit: Powells)

Stairs to the first floor meet with a galleried landing, which is where four of the bedrooms can be accessed from – with number five on the ground floor.

There is upstairs potential to create a sixth bedroom too, if so desired.

Outside, the property sits on 4.5 acres of land, of which 1.7 is a field, and half an acre is woodland.

Some of the land - including the tennis court (Credit: Powells)

It is understood that the boundaries are bordered by a natural historical wall to the rear and mature trees. This of course having the added benefit of providing privacy.

There is said to be plenty of parking and storage space, while a currently part-boarded up garage could be converted into an annexe or holiday cottage, subject to planning permission being sought.

Brought to market by Powells, Rock Cottage is up for sale with a guide price of £975,000.

It can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01600 714140.