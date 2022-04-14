POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a teenage boy from Abergavenny who has been reported missing.
Iestyn Fullalove, who is 15 was last seen in Abergavenny at around 4.20pm on Saturday, April 9.
The force has described Mr Fullalove as a white, of slim build, around five foot seven inches tall and with brown hair.
The teenager is known to have links with Caerphilly, Ebbw Vale and Pontypridd areas.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2200117031.
Gwent Police can also be contacted via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
