EVERYONE loves ordering a takeaway.

Be it a Friday night delight, or a cheeky midweek treat, there’s always an argument to be made in favour of ordering in.

Here in Newport, it couldn’t be easier, either.

Unlike some rural places in the wider Gwent area where the lack of takeaways really limits choice, Newport is full of takeaways aplenty.

But, with so much choice on offer, the city’s residents have thrown up a real curveball when it comes to finding out what the most popular items are.

While many of the more commonly ordered takeaways in Newport make sense, with traditional curries and fried chicken meals, one stands out as being a little…weird.

There really is no other word for it.

Because, according to food delivery service Deliveroo, the fourth most popular item ordered in Newport is a carton of semi skimmed milk.

And more specifically, ordered from Sainsbury’s.

Bizarrely, this is ordered more frequently than any Chinese delicacies, and more often than the trusty takeaway pizza.

How does this make any sense?





Any rational reader might read this with a raised eyebrow, and would be well within their rights to cast doubt.

But, it is worth pointing out that in recent years, delivery services have latched on to the shopping and home delivery model.

An unconventional way to get some calcium, but apparently, not one that's unheard of

While it is pretty much impossible to do your weekly shop this way, it is possible to pick up a few household essentials in this manner. Essentials like milk, for example.

So while it might be a bit of a surprise that ordering milk is quite as popular as it is, certainly when compared to traditional takeaway items, it isn’t too much of a stretch to see where the logic comes in.

What else is popular in Newport?





It might be comforting to know that apart from milk, the rest of the popular picks here in the city are fairly conventional.

So, if you have ever ordered petrol station doughnuts for delivery, you are probably in the minority.

One of the city’s newest restaurant has actually wasted no time in taking centre stage, with Taco Bell’s Craving Box said to be the most popular item at this time.

This is followed by two tried and tested offerings - chicken katsu curry from Wagamama, and chicken strips from Pizza Hut.

Rounding off the top five is the slightly strange, but totally understandable carvery for one from Toby Carvery.

Interestingly, it has also been revealed that Friday, at 7.25pm is the most popular time to order a takeaway in Newport.

What has been said about these findings?





The study was carried out by Deliveroo, to mark their fourth anniversary in delivering in cities across much of the UK – including Newport.

There are currently thought to be over 120 restaurants and businesses signed up with the service in the city.

Ben Lacey, regional director for the UK and Ireland said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Newport over the past four years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”