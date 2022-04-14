A SURGEON working at a Gwent hospital has been charged with the possession of indecent images of children.

Dr Raed Al-Mobayed, 43, believed to have been employed at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, is due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on April 26.

It is understood that he worked there as an orthopaedic surgeon.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We can confirm that the individual has been excluded from the workplace pending the outcome of the court case.

MORE NEWS: Woman mugged in ‘terrifying’ robbery during night out in Newport city centre

“His clinical practice has been restricted in line with General Medical Council recommendations throughout.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while legal proceedings are ongoing.”

A GMC spokesperson said: “We take allegations of this nature very seriously.

“Dr Raed Al-Mobayed has restrictions on his practice pending the conclusion of a criminal investigation and a General Medical Council investigation into the allegations against him.

“The Interim Orders Tribunal of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service first imposed the interim restrictions on his practice in February 2020.

“Dr Al-Mobayed’s interim conditions include that, except in life-threatening emergencies, he must not carry out consultations with or treat patients younger than 18 years without a chaperone present, he must keep a log detailing every case where he has carried out a consultation with such a patient, which must be signed by the chaperone, he must keep a log detailing every case where he carried out a consultation with such a patient in a life-threatening emergency without a chaperone present and, finally, he must give a copy of these logs to the IOT at his next review hearing.”