Glitz - one year old, female, Labrador. Glitz is a shy girl who has come to us from a breeder. She is a very sweet girl who we think will make a wonderful companion once she settles in and grows in confidence. She will need another kind dog in her new home to be her friend.

Emma - five years old, female, Springer Spaniel. Emma has come to us from a breeder. She is a wonderful girl who has already started to enjoy a fuss and will roll on to her back for tummy tickles! She has shown some signs of guarding her food and so will need an experienced adult only home. She is looking for an active home, without cats or small furries. She would benefit from having another dog in her new home but could be an only dog in the right circumstances.

Navy - six years old, female, Beagle. Navy has come to us from a breeder and is the sweetest most lovely girl. She is quite timid at the moment and so will need another confident dog in her new home to help her to settle in. She has started learning all about how to walk on a harness and is really enjoying getting to explore the Welsh countryside.

Gummy Bear - four years old, female, Yorkshire Terrier Cross. Gummy Bear has come to us from a breeder and is a total heart breaker. She is extremely scared at the moment and will bite in fear if she feels threatened or cornered. She is extremely hand shy and will need a very experienced owner who has experience with terrified dogs like her. She will need an adult only home with no visiting children. She is also looking for a home where there is a larger than her male dog who can be her friend and mentor. She cannot live with female dogs or small dogs.

Bowie - 10 years old, male, Saluki. Bowie was thrown from a moving vehicle outside of War Paws shelter in Iraq. He was extremely underweight and covered in open wounds. War Paws gave him their all and nursed him back to health and now he has arrived at Many Tears, ready to find his happily ever after. Bowie has a Grade 6 heart murmur and will be on medication for this for life which will not be covered by insurance. He is a wonderful boy and really deserves to find a family to love and cherish him forever.