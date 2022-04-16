THESE two cats are currently looking for new homes.

They are in the care of All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary near Ponthir.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/

Phoebe is a female cat who was born in 2009.

She came to the sanctuary on February 14, 2022.

She is a very sweet gentle cat who likes attention.

Phoebe is a very calm, laid back girl who is happy to snooze all day!

She is not keen on being picked up and can be a little unhappy at the vets.

Phoebe has never lived with another cat, dog or small child and therefore, we would prefer her to live in a home where she is the only pet and with adults or grown up children only.

Phoebe has had a dental issue since being in the sanctuary and is now fully healed.

She does have the start of kidney disease and therefore, is on a renal diet only to manage this. For more information on this, please consult a member of the team or a veterinarian.

She is suitable to a home with children aged 14-plus and must be an only pet. She must also have access to the outdoors.

Ralph is a male ginger domestic short hair cat who was born in about 2011

He came into All Creatures Great and Small on January 10, 2022.

Ralph is a very friendly, curious cat who has so much love to give.

He loves attention and fuss but will tell you when he's had enough.

Ralph is okay around children but we have been told that he prefers a quieter home environment, as he can get easily spooked by loud noises.

Ralph could potentially live with another cat but he cannot live with a dog. Ralph can be quite confident and boisterous at times but is very lovable.

He is suitable for a home with children aged eight-plus and could potentially live with another cat, but not with a dog. He must have access to the outdoors.