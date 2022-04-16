WITH a sunny bank holiday weekend on the horizon, many of us will be thinking about how to spend the Easter period - and Newport certainly has a lot of options.

From Tredegar House to the amphitheatre at Caerleon, the transporter bridge to the Newport wetlands - there is a range of activities to try.

However, they aren't always to everyone's tastes - as this compilation of bad reviews from TripAdvisor shows.

Tredegar House

Tredegar House dates from the 17th-century and was home to the Morgan family for more than 500 years.

It's been a popular site with families and history enthusiasts for years.

However, one reviewer - in spite of all the positives they experienced, decided one star (out of five) was enough.

They listed:

The house is kept beautiful;

The gardens are lovely;

Lovely places to walk;

Lovely day out with children and adults alike;

Plenty of picnic areas;

Very well kept gardens and clean;

Child friendly.

Yet the review was accompanied by a one-star rating.

Newport Transporter Bridge

The Newport Transporter Bridge is a Grade I-listed structure and one of fewer than 10 such bridges which remain in use worldwide.

However, that was not enough to excite one visitor who said simply: "All you do is pay your money, get taken from one side of the river bank to the other and back again."

They rated the attraction with two stars.

Another two-star rating somewhat stated the obvious, saying: "It's a great piece of engineering, but thats all it is."

Newport Wetlands

Newport Wetlands is a wildlife reserve covering parts of Uskmouth, Nash and Goldcliff, in the south-east of the city.

The site is home to breeding pairs of birds such as lapwing, redshank, oystercatcher and ringed plover. As well as visitors such as wigeon, northern shoveler, teal, shelduck and pintal, hen harrier and short-eared owl.

None of this mattered to one visitor, however, who warned others "don't waste your time".

Rating the wetlands one star, they said: "You might as well sit at home watching paint dry.

"Owing to the high weeds we did not see any swans/ducks."

Wentwood

Once part of the hunting grounds of Chepstow Castle, Wentwood forms part of the largest block of ancient woodland in Wales.

The trails through the trees are popular with families and hardened walkers alike.

However, one visitors said that it was all the visitors - presumably not themselves - which were the problem.

Rating Wentwood three stars, they said: "I suppose it’s a victim of its own success now that its attracting so many townies."

Newport Ship

Unearthed in 2002, Newport Ship dates back to the 1400s, when it served as a merchant vessel.

It is now a popular attraction with an educational focus.

All that history aside, one visitor to the Newport Ship gave it a paltry two stars.

"Went along to see the Newport ship, but all I saw was a few planks," they said.

Caerleon Roman Amphitheatre

As seen on Time Team, Caerleon Amphitheatre is part of the area's rich Roman history.

Thought to have been built and rebuilt between AD 80 and 200, the amphitheatre is now a popular family destination and even hosts reenactments.

It is well worth a visit, although if you were to listen to some commenters on TripAdvisor you may think twice.

One branded the site "an ok way to spend half an hour if you're in the area, but it's not that special that you'd want to make a special journey for."

They graced the Roman site with two TripAdvisor stars.