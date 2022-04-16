IF YOU go all out to celebrate Easter, then Asda is the place for you. Not only can you pick up a wide range of easter eggs, treats and decorations, you can now add an Easter theme to your weekend pizza night with this bunny shaped pizza.
Due to popular demand, Asda has brought back its Easter Bunny pizzas in stores nationwide for this year.
The pizzas are priced at just £3.20 each or included in Asda’s £6 Sky Movie Pizza Counter deal (2x Medium Pizzas, 1 x Drink, 1x Sky Movie or VUE voucher) – perfect for the Easter school holidays.
How to save on your weekly shop
READ MORE: Shop Netflix looks at Asda with new George x Netflix collaboration
Pizzas are on shelves now and you can pick one up until Monday, April 18.
There are five flavour options to choose from: Cheese Meltdown, Pepperoni Feast, Veggie Supreme, American Sizzler and Mighty Meat Feast. The medium pizza is the ideal size for two people to share.
Amber Pepper, Product Development Manager at Asda, said: “We know our customers can’t get enough of our novelty shaped pizzas so we’re excited to bring this shopper favourite back to shelves for Easter. With the fantastic Sky Movies offer, these pizzas are a perfect treat for kids to enjoy during the summer holidays along with their Easter eggs, or for couples to buy in for an easy date night meal.”
The novelty shaped pizza is only the tip of Asda’s Easter range which includes easter chocolates, meat centrepieces and flavoursome BBQ treats.
Pick your bunny shaped pizza up from Asda stores until April 18.
Asda stores in Gwent:
- Blackwood: High Street
- Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road
- Caldicot: Woodstock Way
- Cwmbran: Lleweyln
- Nantyglo: Lakeside Retail Park
- Newport: Lower Dock Street
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Syptty (Asda Living store)
- Newport: Pencarn Way, Newport
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here