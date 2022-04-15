UNEXPECTED road closures outside Newport's St Woolos Cathedral threatened to derail services during the important week in the Christian calendar.

The planned works, which were announced without notice, would have seen Stow Hill and Clifton Road closed between 7pm and midnight on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

But, with Easter falling this week, this would have disrupted services at St Woolos Cathedral on what is the most important week of the year in the Christian faith.

“Clearly the road closure would have caused us significant difficulty at the most important week of the Christian year,” said Revd Canon Ian Black, the Dean of Newport.

In a Tweet highlighting the issue, Revd Canon Ian said the planned closures would have left the Cathedral “cut off”, causing issues for parishioners trying to travel to and from the cathedral for services.

Signs you don't want to see in Holy Week - road closures cutting off @newportcath on Maundy Thursday (and Holy Wednesday) - and no notice has been given by the City Council. Can you explain please @NewportCouncil. Not good. pic.twitter.com/ftwdlEfOR3 — Ian Black ☕️ (@deanofnewport) April 12, 2022

In a reply to Mr Black’s tweet, Newport City Council said that, after inquiring into the planned works, the roadworks would not be going ahead.

“We have been assured that this work is not going ahead this week,” the council said.

"We would like to apologise for the mix-up and any upset this has caused.”

Revd Canon Ian said: “I am grateful to the city council for responding so quickly to our concerns and changing the plans.”

One of the smallest cathedrals in Wales, St Woolos Cathedral has been a site of worship for more than 1,500 years.

The church, which according to legend was founded by the soldier-prince Gwynllyw, was substantially enlarged in 1960, and is today the seat of the Bishop of Monmouth and mother church of the Monmouthshire diocese.