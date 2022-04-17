A POPULAR writing festival in a Gwent town made its long overdue return last week.

The Abergavenny Writing Festival, which brings together people who are passionate about all forms of writing, regardless of their age or ability, was held across three days from Thursday, April 7, to Saturday, April 9, at various locations in the town.

First held back in 2016, it became one of the earliest festivals to fall victim to covid back in 2020.

And despite running a successful virtual festival in November of that year, founder Lucie Parkin said there something irreplaceable about having people back together again under one roof.

“It’s magical really,” Ms Parkin told the Argus.

Another workshop takes place at the writing festival.

“It’s a great feeling to be back.

“Although we were able to put on a really successful virtual event during covid, having people back together face-to-face and thinking creatively is so important.”

This year’s festival kicked off with a series of workshops including an exploration of the transformative journey of motherhood with Lily Sequoia and a session for men aimed at encouraging writing as a form of wellbeing with Graham Harthill.

Friday saw talks from Welsh language writer Alun Davies and Catherine Fisher, as well as a discussion with literary agent Natalie Jerome who spoke about her career and the need for greater diversity in the publishing world.

James Hawes also visited to talk about his book Brilliant Isles, which accompanies the BBC TV series Art That Made Us.

The winners of this year's youth writing competition.

The festival also hosted its youth writing competition – with the winners receiving mentoring sessions from local writers.

Tudor Thomas, Mayor of Abergavenny, presented young writers with their certificates at a ceremony at the Melville Theatre. The winning writers stayed for an afternoon of mentoring sessions with three of Wales’s leading writing talents: Connor Allen, Jonathan Edwards and Rufus Mufasa.

The festival was rounded off with powerful performances from poets Des Mannay and Lily Sequoia. Cardiff University Creative Writing MA students hosted an open-mic. The evening was completed with an incredible performance by singer songwriter Kizzy Crawford.

Singer-songwriter Kizzy Crawford performs at the festival.

Ms Parkin said: “It was wonderful to be back in 2022. The feedback was so warm and positive we are already excited to start planning for 2023.

“A huge thanks to our partners, without whom the event would not have been possible: Arts Council Wales, Abergavenny Town Council, Christie Residential, Abergavenny Rotary Club and Waterstones Abergavenny.

“We formed some very worthwhile partnerships for 2022 with Disability Arts Cymru and Mind Monmouthshire. Thank you to all those who took part, attended, and supported.”