AN OVERGROWN garage in Newport smashed its guide price when it came up for auction this week.
A total of 11 bidders battled it out to gain ownership of the unassuming, semi-detached garage at the end of Mendalgief Road, in the Pill area of the city.
Listed with a guide price of £13,500-plus, sustained bidding over the two-day online sale saw the property attract a total of 245 bids.
It eventually sold for £100,600 - more than seven times the asking price - during the Paul Fosh Auctions sale.
Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions said: "What a phenomenal result. The sizeable garage towards the end of a popular residential road certainly grabbed the interest of some determined bidders.
"Bids flooded in from the start and remained strong until the property was eventually sold, after 245 bids from 11 bidders, for a mind-boggling £100,600, which is more than seven times the guide.
"The figure realised for the property is astounding."
Accessed via an up-and-over door for vehicle access and side pedestrian door, the garage was offered with a connecting storage room/workshop accessed via the garage.
The property is served by two car parking spaces to the front and a side pathway leading to a small rear courtyard and overgrown garden area.
Garage sale
This latest sale of a domestic garage comes in the wake of another sold in Newport after attracting 123 bids.
That single garage, at the rear of 19 Downing Street and listed with a guide price of £9,000-plus, eventually sold for £32,950.
