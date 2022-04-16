AN OVERGROWN garage in Newport smashed its guide price when it came up for auction this week.

A total of 11 bidders battled it out to gain ownership of the unassuming, semi-detached garage at the end of Mendalgief Road, in the Pill area of the city.

Listed with a guide price of £13,500-plus, sustained bidding over the two-day online sale saw the property attract a total of 245 bids.

South Wales Argus:

It eventually sold for £100,600 - more than seven times the asking price - during the Paul Fosh Auctions sale.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions said: "What a phenomenal result. The sizeable garage towards the end of a popular residential road certainly grabbed the interest of some determined bidders.

South Wales Argus:

"Bids flooded in from the start and remained strong until the property was eventually sold, after 245 bids from 11 bidders, for a mind-boggling £100,600, which is more than seven times the guide.

"The figure realised for the property is astounding."

South Wales Argus:

Accessed via an up-and-over door for vehicle access and side pedestrian door, the garage was offered with a connecting storage room/workshop accessed via the garage.

The property is served by two car parking spaces to the front  and a side pathway leading to a small rear courtyard and overgrown garden area.

South Wales Argus:

Garage sale

This latest sale of a domestic garage comes in the wake of another sold in Newport after attracting 123 bids.

That single garage, at the rear of 19 Downing Street and listed with a guide price of £9,000-plus, eventually sold for £32,950.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale starts on Tuesday, May 17, ending from 5pm on Thursday, May 19.