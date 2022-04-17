MEMBERS of Newport County's County in the Community We Wear the Same Shirt team got to play rivals Swindon Town before the two first teams took to the pitch for their recent clash.

One of the players for County in the Community was 27-year-old Luke Degilbert, of Newport, who has autism.

He said it was a real honour to be able to play the Swindon Community Team before the big game.

Mr Degilbert said: "The County in the Community team was set up as a mental health football team for people who have disabilities. I have autism and have been involved for about six years.

"I really enjoy it and enjoy training and matches.

Luke Degilbert with the County in the Community We Wear the Same Shirt team when they played at Swindon Town

"I joined the team after I being told about it by friends who support Newport County. They said I was one the first ones to join which was really amazing and I was really made up."

He said: "When we were at Swindon I met one of the first team players, Jordan Lyden, and had a photo with him. He had his picture taken with both teams before the game.

"Although Swindon won both our game and the first team game, it was an amazing moment to step onto Swindon Town's pitch and hear the County fans chant my name. That is a moment I will never forget."

Mr Degilbert's team and coaches include Norman Parselle, Emily Edwards, Mike Pratt, Logan Busutill, Dave Lewis, Dan Harvey, Dan Williams, Cori Busutill and Liam Jenkins. It trains every Thursday.

The team ambassador is first team player Matty Dolan who comes to watch them when he can. Former County player Dan Butler used to be involved before his more to Peterborough and another former player Mark O'Brien will also pop along to watch them when he can.

Luke Degilbert with Jordan Lydon of Swindon town

Mr Degilbert said: "I have supported County all my life. I chose them because they are my hometown club. The connection between fans is great and I just enjoy watching the games to and being close to the players."

He said: "It is very important for me to be involved with a team like County in the Community because it really helps me develop more and helps my confidence.

"It has also gained great support to from famous people and professional footballers who love hearing how it’s going. That gives me a massive boost to work hard at every training session and in matches and that’s what I love about it all."