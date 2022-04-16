THIS month is National Pet Month so we’ve asked readers to share pictures of their beloved pets with us.
Here are just 10 of those which they shared. We’ll be bringing you more over the coming weeks.
And if you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Mandy Jinks shared this picture of her cat Lily
Julie Taylor said: "This is Lady Cassandra aka Cassie the dinosaur as our children call her."
Kirsten-Mariee Bidgood shared this picture of Donnie, who has just celebrated his first birthday.
Anne Habgood said: "This is Molly. I would be lost with out her now. She's the best companion and helps me everyday."
Julie Carr shared this picture of her rabbits, Bluey and Alice Popper. Both are adopted rescue bunnies.
Aly Duggan shared this picture of Poppy and Daisy.
Misha Batten said: "This is my Marley. She’s had a horrible year. First we lost her mum who was 16. Then six months later Marley got cancer and had two major surgeries and is now fighting fit and back to her happy self."
John Williams shared this picture of his 22-month-old cocker spaniel Lolo enjoying a walk at Cwmcarn Forest Drive.
Lizzy Marsh sent in this picture of her cat Pumkin.
Laura Williams sent in this picture of her cats. Gizmo (top) and Sox, both aged nine and both from the same litter.
