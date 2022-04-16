THIS month is National Pet Month so we’ve asked readers to share pictures of their beloved pets with us.

Here are just 10 of those which they shared. We’ll be bringing you more over the coming weeks.

And if you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Mandy Jinks shared this picture of her cat Lily

Mandy Jinks shared this picture of her cat Lily

South Wales Argus: Julie Taylor said: "This is Lady Cassandra aka Cassie the dinosaur as our children call her."

Julie Taylor said: "This is Lady Cassandra aka Cassie the dinosaur as our children call her."

South Wales Argus: Kirsten-Mariee Bidgood shared this picture of Donnie, who has just celebrated his first birthday

Kirsten-Mariee Bidgood shared this picture of Donnie, who has just celebrated his first birthday.

South Wales Argus: Anne Habgood said: "This is Molly. I would be lost with out her now. She's the best companion and helps me everyday."

Anne Habgood said: "This is Molly. I would be lost with out her now. She's the best companion and helps me everyday."

South Wales Argus: Julie Carr shared this picture of her rabbits, Bluey and Alice Popper. both are adopted rescue bunnies

Julie Carr shared this picture of her rabbits, Bluey and Alice Popper. Both are adopted rescue bunnies.

South Wales Argus: Aly Duggan shared this picture of Poppy and Daisy

Aly Duggan shared this picture of Poppy and Daisy.

South Wales Argus: Misha Batten said: "This is my Marley. She’s had a horrible year. First we lost her mum who was 16. Then six months later Marley got cancer and had two major surgeries and is now fighting fit and back to her happy self."

Misha Batten said: "This is my Marley. She’s had a horrible year. First we lost her mum who was 16. Then six months later Marley got cancer and had two major surgeries and is now fighting fit and back to her happy self."

South Wales Argus: John Williams shared this picture of his 22-month-old cocker spaniel Lolo enjoying a walk at Cwmcarn Forest Drive

John Williams shared this picture of his 22-month-old cocker spaniel Lolo enjoying a walk at Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

South Wales Argus: Lizzy Marsh sent in this picture of her cat Pumkin

Lizzy Marsh sent in this picture of her cat Pumkin.

South Wales Argus:

Laura Williams sent in this picture of her cats. Gizmo (top) and Sox, both aged nine and both from the same litter.