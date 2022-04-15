ONE of the cheapest houses for sale in Wales has sold at auction for more than its guide price.
The property in Brynmawr, which went up for auction with a guide price of just £32,000, eventually sold for £46,250.
Prospective buyers were not deterred by the state of the mid-terrace cottage, at King Street, Brynmawr, which needs a fair bit of work.
Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions
A total of 32 bids were placed for the property during the two days of the Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, with five bidders competing.
Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions who was managing the sale, said: "This endearing one bedroom cottage style property, at 245 King Street, Brymawr, offers much potential.
"The property does require full renovation but offers scope for extending, subject to the relevant planning consents."
One of Wales' cheapest houses fetches more than guide price at auction. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions
There is a lounge, dining room kitchen and shower room on the ground floor and a single bedroom and small interconnected annexe above.
The rear garden is a good size and there is scope for off road parking at the front.
The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale auction starts from midday on Tuesday, May 17 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, May 19.
