A FORMER South Wales bake house has been sold at auction for £18,000.
It's not know if the new owner who invested their dough in the stone built property, in Maesteg, is a fan of TV's Great British Bake Off.
However, after eight bids from five bidders they secured the two-storey former bake house in the heart of a residential area near Bridgend.
They ended up shelling out £2,000 more than the guide price of £16,000-plus.
Debra Bisley, who is selling the property for Paul Fosh Auctions said: "The dilapidated former bake house, has a garage to the ground floor and open space above, is located in the primarily residential and desirable area of Maesteg.
"The property could allow for further development, subject to the relevant planning consent and the new owner having a recipe, the wherewithal and all the right ingredients for success."
The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale starts at midday, on Tuesday, May 17 and ends from 5pm, on Thursday, May 19.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here