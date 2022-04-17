BEN Owen-Jones is a man of many talents with an inspirational story to tell.

Born in Portsmouth to North Walian parents from Llangollen, it was at the tender age of five when Mr Owen-Jones first tried his hand at acting.

Fast forward six years, and an 11-year-old Ben Owen-Jones is starring in the hugely popular children’s TV series, Grange Hill.

Since then, Mr Owen-Jones has built up a healthy portfolio of credits for work in TV shows such as Doctors, Ruth Jones’ Stella, Shameless and New Street Law.

And in 2019, Mr Owen-Jones landed his first Hollywood role as Danny in the hit Netflix film Last Christmas, starring alongside the likes of Games of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson.

It was an experience Mr Owen-Jones described as “the best time ever” and a recognition of how far he has come.

But it’s a journey that’s been by no means easy.

“Back in 1995 I was planning to move to Wales to study Art at Caerleon campus in Newport,” Mr Owen-Jones told the Argus.

Ben Owen-Jones (middle) in Netflix's 'Last Christmas'

“I had an accident when I fell off a building and broke my back – since then I’ve had to use a wheelchair.

“It was an incredibly difficult time – I went to spend some time over in America as a way of trying to find my independence again and come to terms with my new life.”

Mr Owen-Jones did move to Wales on his return from America, studying fine art at Newport’s Caerleon campus.

“I was the first person to live at the Caerleon campus in a wheelchair,” he added.

“I stayed on to do a master’s degree and even taught there for a bit.”

Ben Owen-Jones alongside Rob Brydon in 'The Best of Men'

After spending time living in Bristol, Mr Owen-Jones swapped the city life for the greenery and landscape of the Welsh valleys and moved to Llanhilleth, in Blaenau Gwent.

“I started working as a peer support manager,” he said.

“I wanted to help those people that were going through what I had gone through my accident. It was about helping them, and their families navigate a way through a time when they’re clearly worried and are not sure what to do.”

It was in 2005 when Mr Owen-Jones reacquainted himself with acting.

“I had applied for this bursary scheme for disabled actors that was set up by the BBC, Channel 4 and the Actors Centre,” he added.

Ben Owen-Jones alongside Rob Brydon in 'The Best of Men'

“I was selected and turned professional later that year – I was landing big jobs up in Manchester and Bristol.

“And then I got to take part in a Hollywood production for Netflix with Last Christmas, which was just the best time ever – it was a brilliant experience.”

Following that, Mr Owen-Jones health took a turn for the worst.

“I thought my time was up,” he said.

“I was in and out of hospital and laid up in bed for a year. Then Covid came along and everyone else was laid up too.”

However, the experience has left Mr Owen-Jones with a longing to give back to the community and friends that supported him.

Mr Owen-Jones is a Plaid Cymru candidate for the forthcoming council elections in Blaenau Gwent.

“I’ve got involved with the local school governors and I’m a volunteer with the Blaenau Gwent Car Scheme. I’m also trying to start a community garden here and I am a trustee for a very dynamic and accessible theatre group.”

After noticing a shift towards getting more disabled people involved in politics, Mr Owen-Jones is now standing as the Plaid Cymru candidate for Llanhilleth ward ahead of this year’s council elections.

“I really want to try and make things a bit more transparent and to get some experience of local government,” Mr Owen-Jones said.

“Now I find myself trying to push my wheelchair up the steepest slopes in our ward in order to talk to as many people as I can!”

The full list of candidates standing in the Llanhilleth ward for Blaenau Gwent’s council elections is as follows:

• Gill Clark – Independent

• Helen Cunningham – Welsh Labour

• Cheryl Hucker – Welsh Labour

• Ben Owen-Jones – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales

• Barrie Page – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales

• Lee Parsons – Independent