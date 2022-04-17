THIS Easter weekend and what better way to celebrate - apart from eating chocolate eggs of course - than bringing you an Easter bonnet parade.
We asked our readers to share their pictures with us and here are just 16 of the fantastic creations they sent.
Happy Easter everyone.
Amy Webley sent in this picture of Payton, five, who made the bonnet mostly by herself
Danielle Louise Thomas said: "This is my nephew Lucian aged two with his Easter bonnet and he won his Easter bonnet parade in playgroup."
Jilena Johnson sent in this picture of dinosaur crazy Jaxon, four, with his dinosaur nest bonnet
Lucy Stoneman shared this picture of Theo, eight, with a bonnet made out of a bucket with the handles snapped off
Heather Cooper sent in this picture of four-year-olds Tom and Oliver in their bonnets
Kelly Murison said: "This is my daughter's 'off with his head' Mad Hatter bonnet."
Carole Ann Burrows sent in this picture of her six-year-old grandson in his bonnet
Jade Webb shared this picture of Reuben James, aged four, and his sheep bonnet, which he worked hard on sticking and writing Happy Easter
Elise Rossiter shared this picture of Ethan with his Easter island bonnet and Eira with a bird nest
Jessica Langdon sent in this picture of Eva-May, four
Harry Laurie sent in this picture of Riley, nine, and Ollie, eight, with their Easter creations
Samantha Hobbs said: "This is Evie (four) who won the Easter bonnet parade in nursery."
Sarah Denise sent in this picture of Finley, seven, who apparently loves a glue gun
Harry Laurie shared this picture of Blossom, three, with her first Easter bonnet
Lauren Cueto sent in this picture of Reign, three
Lee Smout shared this picture of Sophia, four
