EACH week we like to challenge our camera club members by setting them a theme - this week it was 'hidden'.
We love to see how our photographers interpret the theme and, as usual, this week they did not disappoint us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Hidden inside. Picture: Carol Nicholls
Cottages hidden away in Cwmbran. Picture: Lee Kershaw
Mollie, hiding behind the blinds. Picture: Carol Nicholls
The Usk Valley just west of Abergavenny beneath the mist. Taken from the Blorenge. Picture: Alan Underwood
Baby Blue Tit hiding. Picture: Sue Lane
A squirrel hidden in tree at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs
Hidden by nature near Chepstow. Picture: Aled Taylor
Samuel hidden in the ball pit! Picture: Laura Bassett
The old bridge in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channlng
Hiding behind a feather. Picture: Sharon Smith
