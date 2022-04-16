EACH week we like to challenge our camera club members by setting them a theme - this week it was 'hidden'.

We love to see how our photographers interpret the theme and, as usual, this week they did not disappoint us.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Shell: Hidden inside. Picture: Carol Nicholls

Hidden inside. Picture: Carol Nicholls

South Wales Argus: Abandoned: Cottages hidden away in Cwmbran. Picture: Lee Kershaw

Cottages hidden away in Cwmbran. Picture: Lee Kershaw

South Wales Argus: Shadow: Mollie, hiding behind the blinds. Picture: Carol Nicholls

Mollie, hiding behind the blinds. Picture: Carol Nicholls

South Wales Argus: Hidden: The Usk Valley just west of Abergavenny beneath the mist. Taken from the Blorenge. Picture: Alan Underwood

The Usk Valley just west of Abergavenny beneath the mist. Taken from the Blorenge. Picture: Alan Underwood

South Wales Argus: Peek a boo! Baby bluetit hiding. Picture: Sue Lane

Baby Blue Tit hiding. Picture: Sue Lane

South Wales Argus: Hello: A squirrel hidden in tree at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs

A squirrel hidden in tree at Tredegar House. Picture: Sarah Biggs

South Wales Argus: Ruin: Hidden by nature near Chepstow. Picture: Aled Taylor

Hidden by nature near Chepstow. Picture: Aled Taylor

South Wales Argus: Fun: Samuel hidden in the ball pit! Picture: Laura Bassett

Samuel hidden in the ball pit! Picture: Laura Bassett

South Wales Argus: Hidden views: The old bridge in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channlng

The old bridge in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channlng

South Wales Argus: Swan: Hiding behind a feather. Picture: Sharon Smith

Hiding behind a feather. Picture: Sharon Smith