BOOKING your Summer holidays can be stressful and expensive but now, Expedia is on hand to share its top tips and tricks to help you go on holiday for less in 2022.

As the Summer break races towards us, more of us are starting to scour airlines and travel websites looking for a bargain break.

The online travel company has teamed up with Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) for the seventh year in a row to share their ultimate travel hacks guide.

Whether you're planning on bringing the whole family with you or you want to do some exploring on your own, we're here for you.

Here are some of Expedia's top travel hacks on how to save on your flights and accommodation so you have more money to spend on your adventures.

Expedia's best flight booking tips

Flights have hit their lowest levels between December 2020 and January 2021, according to ARC data.

As travel confidence grows, they look set to shoot back up to pre-pandemic levels.

Lucky for you, you can be prepared for the increase with these flight hacks from Expedia.

1. Optimal Booking Window

Brits have started to book their domestic trips further out in advance.

Flights booked 9 and more weeks in advance increased from an average of 20% in 2019 to an average of 25% in 2021.

For international flights, travellers booking their tickets 9 and more weeks in advance increased from an average of 40% in 2019 to an average of 45% in 2020 and 50% in 2021.

2. Ideal day of the week to book

Expedia has revealed that the ideal day to book a domestic flight is Sunday, and not Friday, where travellers can save around 20%.

For those flying internationally, they can save 15% by booking on a Sunday instead.

3. Ideal day of the week to travel

The ideal day to travel domestically is Friday and not Tuesday, and it could save you 20%.

By starting your international trip on a Friday, you'll save around 10% on your fare.

4. Best month to travel

The best month to travel varies whether you're jetting off domestically or internationally.

For domestic flights, the best month to depart is November, you can save up to 45% compared to travelling in March.

For international flights, September is the ideal month, where you can save almost 40%, compared to travelling in December.

5. Splurge and go premium

Expedia says that tickets in premium economy have never been cheaper and have become more affordable over the last couple of years.

In 2021, premium tickets were only 250% more expensive than economy tickets, whereas in 2020 premium tickets cost 275% more than economy tickets.

Looking at pre-pandemic levels, premium tickets in 2019 cost 380% more than economy tickets.

Expedia's top accommodation tips

Now that you're all set to save on your airfares, let's turn our attention to how we can secure a bargain on our staycation and international stays.

1. Ideal day of the week to book

Book your domestic holiday on a Friday since this is when the lowest average daily rate (ADR) for accommodation tends to be.

Travellers could save 5% compared to booking on the most expensive day, which is a Sunday.

Looking internationally, book on a Wednesday, not on a Saturday, to save 5%.

2. Ideal day of the week to stay

The ideal day to start your staycation is a Monday, you could save 20% compared to the most expensive day - a Saturday.

For international trips, starting your holiday on a Monday can save you 10% compared to starting on a Saturday.

3. Down-star accommodation to save

Expedia recommends down-starring on your hotel to save a few extra pounds.

You can save almost 50%, on average, by simply opting for a 4-star property over a 5-star.

And if you book a 3-star hotel instead of a 4-star, you could save around 30%.

4. Car Rental

The travel website has also noted a trend of even more people opting for road trips since the beginning of the pandemic.

Expedia has looked at its data to help you book a car rental for less.

If you're booking a car for staycation exploration, it recommends you book it on a Monday.

For international holidays, you should book a hire car on a Saturday to save you a bit of cash.

The website also suggests that the cheapest day for domestic car rental is a Tuesday, while a Sunday is the best day for international trips.

5. Bundle and save

On Expedia, travellers can unlock deeper discounts by simply booking their flight and hotel together, rather than booking separately.

On average, Brits can save up to 10% by bundling their flight and hotel together in one transaction, that’s money that can go towards other experiences.

