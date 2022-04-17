STUCK for what to do this Easter holiday? Want to get out with the kids but not sure what to do? Don’t worry, Red Letter Days is on hand to help with a huge variety of experiences and activities for you to enjoy with the whole family.

Whether it's dining on a bus, an animal adventure or something for the daredevils, there really is something for everyone to make your little ones love their half term!

Easter activities for animal lovers

Lucky Tails Alpaca Farm Entry with Alpaca Walk for Two Adults and Two Children, Was £42, Now £29

Experience the seriously cute attributes of alpacas with a family day out at Lucky Tails Alpaca Farm. Located in the wonderful Warwickshire countryside, this cheerful venue is also home to lovable giant bunnies, pygmy goats, chickens and runner ducks.

Pig Enthusiast Experience at Kew Little Pigs for Two, Was £150, Now £123

Enjoy a unique pig petting experience at Kew Little Pigs for two. Located on Old Amersham Farm, Kew Little Pigs is home to a variety of micro pigs, piglets and show pigs. This adorable four-hour experience begins with an introduction and tour of the farm and the pig pens. Then get the rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the pigs, playing, petting and even grooming these loveable farmyard animals.

Easter activities for football fans

Old Trafford Manchester United Stadium Tour for One Adult and One Child, £40

Enjoy this tour of Old Trafford for one adult and one child. You can walk through the famous players' tunnel, visit the press room, stand next to the iconic pitch and head to the dugouts.

Liverpool FC Anfield Stadium Tour for One Adult and One Child with Museum Entry, £37

This stadium tour of Liverpool Football Club for an adult and child is the perfect chance to discover the club's rich history. The tour includes a multimedia handset, which acts as a guide, with flexibility to select content and take the tour at a suitable pace. Tour guides are on hand to answer questions at all points. From the Main Stand, pass through the players' lounge, the press rooms, the dressing rooms, walk through the players' tunnel and sit in Jurgen Klopp's seat.

Wembley Stadium Tour for Two Adults and Two Children, £60

Opened in 2007 to replace the original national stadium, the new Wembley has become recognized as one of the most famous venues in football. Go behind the scenes to experience this impressive stadium with a fully guided tour. Explore parts of this iconic sports and music venue normally unseen by the public. Begin beneath the original 1966 World Cup Final crossbar and then head to the press room.

Adventurous Easter activities

The Slide at The ArcelorMittal Orbit - Family Ticket £53

Enjoy a fun-filled family day out to the ArcelorMittal Orbit viewing platforms and dare to plummet at speed in The Slide. Begin this experience, for two adults and two children, by ascending the magnificent ArcelorMittal Orbit, the 114.5 metre sculpture and observation tower that is located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Family Snorkelling and Entry at Skegness Aquarium, Was £120, Now £50

Visit The Skegness Aquarium for the ultimate snorkelling experience with baby sharks. This is a unique family day out that the kids are sure to remember for years to come. This experience includes snorkelling for two children, who will get the chance to enter the 1.1-metre shallow waters of The Lost Lagoon to search for the hidden treasure and tempt out baby sharks with chopped squid.

Entry to Indoor Trampolining at Flip Out for Two Adults and Two Children, £49

Flip Out is the ultimate trampoline and adventure park filled with active fun for the whole family. Bounce together at one of a choice of popular locations, including Somerset, Chichester, Leicester and Wandsworth. Enjoy unlimited access for an hour to wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, tumble tracks, the gladiator pit, battle-beam stations, a ninja obstacle course, stunt-box zones and much more.

Easter activities for foodies

Afternoon Tea London Bus Tour for Two with Brigit’s Bakery £110

Soak up the stunning sites of the capital with this unique Brigit's Bakery afternoon tea and bus tour for two. In true British style, climb on board a vintage 1960’s Routemaster bus and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed tea whilst tucking into a spread of decadent treats. Along the way, look out for some of London’s most iconic and historic landmarks, including Nelson’s Column, Big Ben, The Houses of Parliament as well as getting a glance of the city’s culture at South Kensington, Trafalgar Square and Notting Hill.

Children's Sushi Masterclass at Inamo, Soho, £22

At the fabulous Inamo in Soho, the group will gather round an expert sushi chef, learning all the top-secret sushi making skills. Each little chef will receive ten pieces of sushi to feast on as they work hard making two Maki rolls of their own. They’ll even leave with a Nigiri Ninja certificate to show off to all their friend. Parents can enjoy complimentary tea whilst they watch and if that’s not enough why not make the most of 15% off in the restaurant?

Fun things to do this Easter

One Hour of Bowling for Six People at Namco Funscape £39

Gather a group for the ultimate bowling experience at a local Namco Funscape venue! Discover a range of amazing locations across the UK and enjoy a one-hour ten-pin bowling session for up to six people.

Family Visit to Shrek's Adventure with Thames River Pass, £129

A brilliant, immersive walkthrough experience, Shrek’s Adventure is a perfect day out for the whole family. Hop aboard the DreamWorks Magic Bus in County Hall on the South Bank and enjoy a magical ride to the land of Far Far Away. With a 24 hour hop-on, hop-off river pass, the day out can continue with a tranquil cruise along the River Thames.

Family Cinema Tickets with Snacks at a Vue Cinema, £49

Gather the family and head to the cinema for gripping entertainment and delicious snacks! This family experience includes access to a film of choice at 85 participating Vue cinemas, as well as one medium drink, one popcorn and two kids’ combos.

Plonk Crazy Golf for a Family of Four, £49

Plonk Crazy Golf puts adventure into a fun family day out. Explore London as never before with a maximum of two rounds of golf available at six vibrant locations. Stop off at just one or make a day of it and get off to a swinging start at all six courses.

Explore all these activities and more on the Red Letter Days website!