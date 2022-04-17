WICKES is helping us treat our gardens right this Summer with its outdoor accessories range.

Longer and summery nights promise quality time in the garden with family and friends - so why not show it some love?

If you've tried dusting off the outdoor table or you dream of serving cocktails from your own garden bar, Wickes is here to help.

The home improvement retailer has a stunning range that will upgrade your lawn and get it ready for a summer of entertaining family and friends.

(left clockwise) Egg chair, BBQ, Garden Lounge Set. Credti: Wickes

Here are our top picks of garden minibars, outdoor dining options and more to help you make the most of your garden in the better weather.

Garden furniture and accessories to get summer-ready from Wickes

Charles Bentley 3 Burner Gas BBQ - Black

Charles Bentley 3 Burner Gas BBQ - Black. Credit: Wickes

Make your garden sizzle this Summer with this Charles Bentley 3 Burner Gas BBQ.

Gather your family and friends around this BBQ and treat them to sausages, burgers, seafood and more over the warmer months.

The BBQ features a built-in thermometer and has been designed with porcelain enamel coated grill plates.

Add it to your basket for £250 via the Wickes website.

Charles Bentley 3.5m Premium Cantilever Garden Parasol with Crank & Tilt - Grey

Charles Bentley 3.5m Premium Cantilever Garden Parasol with Crank & Tilt - Grey. Credit: Wickes

It's important that we all get out of the Sun and enjoy a little shade when it starts to get really hot which is where this grey garden parasol comes in.

The large freestanding umbrella can be moved anywhere in the garden including over your own outdoor table or even a hot tub.

You and your loved ones can stay protected from the Sun at the height of the day with this extra-large canopy.

Make it yours for £360 via the Wickes website.

Charles Bentley 124cm Extra Large Cast Iron & Steel Outdoor Chiminea - Black

Charles Bentley 124cm Extra Large Cast Iron & Steel Outdoor Chiminea - Black. Credit: Wickes

This Bentley mesh chimenea is ideal for when the British weather is being, well, a bit British.

Suitable for burning wood or solid fuel, you and your family can keep toaster around this chimenea and enjoy your garden a bit longer into the evening.

The stylish chimenea has an elegant 3 legged structure and comes with a detachable grill and poker.

Take it home for £130 via the Wickes website.

Charles Bentley Rattan Egg Shaped Garden Swing Chair - Grey

Charles Bentley Rattan Egg Shaped Garden Swing Chair - Grey. Credit: Wickes

Read a book and retreat from the rest of the world when you unwind on this Egg-shaped swing chair.

Your garden should be an oasis from the stresses of work and chores and now it can be on this comfy Rattan egg chair.

In a chic light grey shade, the chair is showerproof so there's no need to worry about leaving it outside all year round.

The egg chair is available for £400 via the Wickes website.

Forest Garden 2 x 1.8 x 2m Wooden Garden Bar/Shed with Bi-Fold Shutters

Forest Garden 2 x 1.8 x 2m Wooden Garden Bar/Shed with Bi-Fold Shutters. Credit: Wickes

If you enjoy a cold one in the sun or you're looking for some extra storage in your garden, we've got the garden bar for you.

This wooden garden shed is ideal for all your entertaining needs all summer long.

It has a solid top bar as well as two bi-fold shutters that open easily to create a handy serving hatch.

Take your garden to the next level for £685 via the Wickes website.

4lite WiZ Smart LED IP65 Spike Light Twin Pack with GU10 Lamps

4lite WiZ Smart LED IP65 Spike Light Twin Pack with GU10 Lamps. Credit: Wickes

A good outdoor space is all about the atmosphere and now you can make your own with these Smart LED lamps.

There are millions of colours ( including 64 thousand shades of white!) to choose from to help you create your perfect garden mood.

You can dim the lights as the Sun does down with the WiZ app, which can be set to a schedule.

The lights are useful for some added home security and to help save energy too.

These lights will cost you £50 via the Wickes website.

Cole & Bright Solar Stainless Steel Ice Orb Light

Cole & Bright Solar Stainless Steel Ice Orb Light. Credit: Wickes

Light up your garden all summer long with this solar powered light from Wickes.

Made from durable stainless steel and clear crackle glass, the light is perfect for putting in flower beds and borders.

It has an elegant and stylish crackle glass ball and has a white and colour changing light function to help you create the perfect mood for your outdoor space.

Shed some light on your garden for £5.50 via the Wickes website.

Charles Bentley 4 Seater Rope & Metal Garden Lounge Set

Charles Bentley 4 Seater Rope & Metal Garden Lounge Set. Credit: Wickes

Every outdoor space needs some comfy seating to lounge about and enjoy the better weather on.

The Charles Bentley 4 Seater lounge set is perfect for getting the whole family together in your garden or conservatory.

The stunning set includes a 2 seater sofa, 2 x single seat chairs with comfy grey cushions and a black steel coffee table.

Upgrade your garden for £800 via the Wickes website.