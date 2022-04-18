CARTWRIGHT & Bulter have narrowed down the best Royal gardens to enjoy a picnic just in time to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

With Summer (and hopefully some good weather) on its way, the luxury hamper brand has researched the most picturesque and instagrammable gardens to enjoy an alfresco lunch.

The food retailer has ranked the top eight, based on Instagram data, by analysing Royal Gardens against their corresponding hashtag to reveal the most popular places on the social media app.

Here are the Royal gardens you need to visit this Spring and how you can prepare a picnic feast for your Royalty and your entire family!

Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2022

10 best Royal gardens you need to visit before the Queen's Jubilee

1. Kew Gardens

Number of posts: 683,000

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "With 500 acres of woodland, Kew Gardens was revealed as the most Instagrammable royal garden for a picnic. The gardens have multiple spots for picnics across the space, including their rose garden, arboretum, and Mediterranean garden. "

2. Hampton Court Palace

Number of posts: 176,000

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "Hampton Court Palace is a Grade 1 listed royal palace in Richmond upon Thames. With 60 acres of gardens to explore, it offers the perfect location for a picnic with a royal feel."

3. Sandringham Gardens

Number of posts: 136,000

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "Sandringham House is a country house in the parish of Sandringham, Norfolk, England and is one of the royal residences of Queen Elizabeth. Sandringham is also set over 60 acres of gardens, providing great spots for a family picnic."

Various summery items on a picnic blanket. Credit: Canva

4. Hever Castle

Number of posts: 78,100

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "Once the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, the castle & gardens here boast over 700 years of history to experience as well as award-winning gardens."

5. Windsor Great Park

Number of posts: 61,200

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "With royal history spanning over 1,000 years, Windsor Great Park is one of the ultimate royal picnic spots in the UK. The Royal Park is set over 2,020 hectares, including a deer park."

READ MORE: Cartwright & Butler launches indulgent cheese-based Easter hamper - How to get yours

READ MORE: Buyagift unveils 7 Royal experiences to mark the Platinum Jubilee - how to try for oneself

6. Garden Wisely

Number of posts: 58,100

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "RHS Garden Wisely is the flagship and one of five gardens run by the Royal Horticultural Society. Based in Surrey, the garden boasts an exotic garden, a conifer lawn and stunning gardens set next to the River Wey."

7. Tintagel Castle

Number of posts: 41,500

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "Set high on the Cornwall’s rugged north coast and linked to the legend of King Arthur, Tintagel Castle allows you to immerse yourself in history, myths and picturesque scenery."

A group of people and a dog enjoy a picnic in the woods. Credit: Canva

8. Kenilworth Castle and Elizabethan Garden

Number of posts: 23,500

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "Amongst one of Britain’s biggest historical sites, Kenilworth Castle is a fortress that endured a famous siege and later became an Elizabethan palace."

9. Cliveden

Number of posts: 22,000 posts

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "Previously home to the Astor Family, Cliveden is now part of the National Trust and has stunning gardens overlooking the Thames in Berkshire – the perfect set up for a picnic."

10. Osborne House

Number of posts: 20,400 posts

What did Cartwright & Bulter say?: "Based on the Isle of Wight, Osborne House was the partial holiday home of Queen Victoria"

READ MORE: Queen's Platinum Jubilee: flowers to create a royal garden at home

READ MORE: 5 Bridgerton style UK manors you can stay in and live like a Duke or Duchess

Cartwright & Bulter's ultimate picnic checklist:

Picnic blankets & cushions

Picnic hamper

Reusable / environmentally friendly plates and cups

Tablecloth & napkins

Cutlery

Salt and pepper shaker

Water jugs

Cool box and icepacks

Citronella candles

Flower posies

Great Food & Drink - a feast fit for royalty (or just a foodie)

Table décor to really posh up the picnic

A picnic of fruit, crackers, cheese and more. Credit: Canva

To take your picnic to the next level, Cartwright & Bulter has also shared some top tips:

1. Set the scene with the decor: Throw out those worn picnic blankets in favour of pastel throws and cushions for that Pinterest touch. You could even arrange with bunting, flowers, napkin rings and candles to give your alfresco meal a luxury feel.

2. Pack your favourite food and drinks: The decorations make the atmosphere but the food makes the picnic. The trick to a really posh picnic is nailing the timeless classics that everyone loves.

Cartwright & Bulter recommends putting your own stamp on the following:

Sandwiches: Try smoked salmon (a reported favourite ingredient of the Queen’s) and cream cheese, or cucumber and tomato. Opt for bread like sourdough or a French stick to avoid soggy, unappetising sandwiches!

Try smoked salmon (a reported favourite ingredient of the Queen’s) and cream cheese, or cucumber and tomato. Opt for bread like sourdough or a French stick to avoid soggy, unappetising sandwiches! Finger foods : Crisps and dips, sausage (or vegan) rolls, scotch eggs, mini frittatas, cheese straws, olives, fruits

: Crisps and dips, sausage (or vegan) rolls, scotch eggs, mini frittatas, cheese straws, olives, fruits Salads: Use pasta or grain-based dishes with your favourite veggies instead of salad that will wilt during the day. Then, bring your dressing in a separate pot, add it to your salad for extra flavour

Use pasta or grain-based dishes with your favourite veggies instead of salad that will wilt during the day. Then, bring your dressing in a separate pot, add it to your salad for extra flavour Cheeseboard: Cheese takes the crown of every meal but don't forget to pack a range - enough for everyone - as well as any crackers, chutneys and fruit to make your cheeseboard truly regal

Cheese takes the crown of every meal but don't forget to pack a range - enough for everyone - as well as any crackers, chutneys and fruit to make your cheeseboard truly regal Drinks: Cartwright & Butler recommends something refreshing to wash down your picnic like iced tea with sliced lemon, raspberry lemonade, or fresh orange juice.

3. How to repel pesky bugs

A picnic is an open invitation to everyone - well, almost. If you want to avoid any unwanted winged creatures like wasps and flies, try citronella scented candles. Alternatively, you can also use natural remedies like herbs or flowers known for repelling insects including rosemary, lavender, marigolds and mint.

Games and activities to complete the day

Once you're out of cheese and crackers and the picnic basket has depleted somewhat, you need some games and activities to take your posh picnic over the finish line.

Bond with friends and family over a friendly (if slightly competitive) game of football, badminton, or cricket.

Don't forget to leave some time to unwind with paints and crayons so that you can enjoy and sketch the scenery around you.

For more information and picnic inspiration, visit the Cartwright & Bulter website.