GWENT Police have released a statement explaining why the M4 was closed on Friday afternoon.
Reports came in at around 4pm on Friday, April 15, concerning a man between J24 the Coldra and J25 Caerleon on the M4.
The stretch of road was closed from before 5.30pm and was gradually reopened until all lanes were open at just before 6.30pm.
Gwent Police thanked motorists for their patience and are now appealing for information.
The police are asking for anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received reports at around 4pm from members of the public concerning the welfare of a man on the M4 between junction 24 and 25 eastbound.
"Local officers attended supported by Traffic Wales and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"The man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"If you have any information or dashcam footage which can help with our enquiries, please DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or call 101 with the reference 2200124306."
