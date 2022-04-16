A POPULAR Newport cafe has been forced to close over the Easter Bank Holiday.
Smoky's Cafe, in Mill Parade, Pill, found itself in the unexpected position of running out of stock on Friday night.
Owner Daniel Webb said that, although they had bought extra stock, they did not quite expect such a high demand on Good Friday.
"We had a manic day yesterday, busier than usual," said Mr Webb.
"So we went to get more stock and normally, just to see us through Friday and Saturday morning we get 20 to 25 kilos of mince.
"We got around 70 kilos yesterday and we were so busy that we went and got more after work.
"We then went absolutely ballistic on JustEat and ended up with not having enough to see us through Saturday and Monday."
READ MORE:
- Newport County group in midnight football games in Ramadan
- Visitors left disappointed by Newport's top attractions
- Just Eat reveal Newport's favourite takeaway
The American-style cafe is out of all stock, including bacon, sausages, and bread.
Mr Webb is unable to get more stock from the usual supplier of the cafe as they are closed for the Bank Holiday and he is unwilling to buy elsewhere and compromise the quality of the food served.
Smoky's Cafe will reopen as usual on Tuesday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here