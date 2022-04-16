MOURNERS lined the streets in Cwmbran today to pay tribute to a five-year-old “golden boy”, who died last month.

Olivier Roberts, from Cwmbran, died on Saturday, March 26, seven months after being diagnosed with a rare brain tumour.

His funeral was held today, Saturday, just a few days before what would have been his sixth birthday.

And before he was laid to rest the funeral procession passed along Llanyravon Way and past Llanyravon Primary School – where Olivier was a pupil – where youngsters, parents and teachers lined the street to say a final goodbye to the five-year-old.

Olivier’s family, who had described him as their “golden boy” walked past the school on foot and children blew bubbles as the hearse – complete with a floral arrangement spelling his name in flowers – passed by.

In August last year Olivier was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) – a type of brain tumour found in the brainstem that almost exclusively affects children.

The tumour’s position meant that it could not be removed so Olivier’s parents Richard and Marina spent the last few months raising money to allow their son to get onto a life-extending medical trial.

But sadly his condition deteriorated too quickly.

In a social media post announcing Olivier’s death, his family said: “He has been so brave at every stage. He is now free from pain and the burden of this aggressive brain tumour.

“We have faith that Olivier has gone to a comforting place where he will suffer no more. His beautiful face looks so peaceful. Our love is forever.

“We are heartbroken.”