IT'S Easter weekend so we thought we'd take a look through our archives to find some pictures from years gone by.
Here is just a small selection of the ones we found.
Nine-year-old Ava Williams delivers Easter Eggs to Raven Trust in Newport in 2021
On the hunt for Easter eggs in 2018 at Tredegar House in Newport, L-R Chole Gore 10, Nate Morgan, four, and Bethan Gore, eight. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
Kings Church celebrate Easter with a concert at Friars Walk, Newport, in 2017. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
In 2017 Noah Herniman donated over 90 Easter eggs to Womens Aid in Newport. He presented them to Emily Greenwood (L) and Lowri Smith.
Palm Sunday celebrations at St Patrick’s School in Newport in 2015. Pictured are the children waving their palm crosses as they sing Easter songs.
Local children at Newport East Community Centre, Moorland Park, pictured with Claire Main, of Wates, who went about an 'Easter Egg Hunt', around the estate in 2014.
Local children at Newport East Community Centre, Moorland Park, who went about an 'Easter Egg Hunt', around the estate in 2014. Pictured leading, (left), Tia Emily Dawe.
The National Trust Easter egg hunt in 2014 at Tredegar House, Newport. L-R Carys Salter, nine, Joe Salter, seven, and Isla Williams, eight
Mayoral visit to Royal Gwent Hospital for Easter in 2014. Pictured is Cllr Cliff Suller, Mayor of Newport, with patients Gareth Martin Baber, Kane Harvey and Joel Briggs
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here