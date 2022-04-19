A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KELSEY KENT, 27, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £971 in costs, compensation, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta car on September 7, 2021.

NATHAN CURLEY, 36, of Severn Terrace, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted the theft of two boxes of Vanish washing powder and four bottles of Lenor fabric conditioner from Tesco Express on Clytha Park Road on February 22 and February 25.

He was ordered to pay £44.60 in compensation.

SHAUNA-LEE EVESHAM, 22, of Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £370 in compensation and a fine and surcharge after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car on December 13, 2021.

BEN THOMAS MAY, 40, of Maes Y Dderwen, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Chartist Way, Blackwood, with 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 5.

He was ordered to pay £719 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LESLEY ANN MCGIFFEN, 55, of Badgers Mede, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Court Farm Road, Llantarnam, and assaulting a police officer on March 8.

She was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £335 in costs, compensation, a fine and surcharge.

NASARA HUSSAIN, 43, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted the theft of food from Lidl on February 22.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

KRISTIAN JAMES REYNOLDS, 35, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 on October 7, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN PREECE, 32, of Porters Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Railway Terrace, Cwm, on October 1, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 54, of Golden Mile View, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN HUNT-HUMPHRIES, 34, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID JOHN TOON, 51, of Vicarage Lane, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.