YOUNGSTERS in Alway got out and about in the sun this afternoon at a free community event.

The event at Lliswerry Pond, which was planned by Angling Watch UK and other community partners, was held between midday and 4pm today, Saturday.

All sorts of events were available for children to enjoy, such as a trail, gingerbread decorating, and other activities.

The intention of the event was to make sure every child in the area got an Easter egg, regardless of their family's financial situation.

When it was first conceived of about three months ago, it was originally planned for around 50 children to participate - but the idea proved to be so popular ultimately around 200 children took part.

Children initially walked a trail around Lliswerry Pond before moving on to join the events at the nearby field

Ben Edmunds, chairman of Angling Watch UK at Lliswerry Pond, helped to organise the event.

Mr Edmunds said: "We wanted to show the community what we're trying to do here.

"We're trying to make it a better place for the community to get all the children involved.

"We spend a lot of time and hard work trying to get this right and we thought if we do this for the community they can see what our organisation is about.

"We wanted to give the community some spirit because like we said before, Alway is a good area and we're just trying to promote it to show people what we are actually doing for the kids."

The event was attended by at least 200 children and their families

Mr Edmunds was taken aback by the response to the event and was very pleased that it was so well attended.

A cap on attendees had to be enforced in the interests of health and safety, but extra eggs were collected for those who saw the event too late and were unable to attend.

Mr Edmunds said: "With heating bills, electric bills, everything rising, some families will struggle this Easter.

"Us as an organisation just wanted to make sure that all the kids in the area had an Easter egg."

A raffle was held at the event and all proceeds will be going towards another event this summer which will be a teddy bear's picnic held in the last week of the school summer holidays.

Also attending the event were two PCSOs who brought a squad car along for children to sit inside and initiate the sirens as well as handing out small gifts such as plastic police helmets.

This proved very popular, with children vying to get into the driver's seat.

One of the PCSOs, Ali, said: "It's our job to be in the community and interact with everyone.

"This place and the community is amazing, just look at the parent's smiles.

"We wanted to show that not every interaction with the police is bad."

