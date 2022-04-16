A MAN has been sentenced to six years in custody after being found guilty of committing six sexual offences against a 12-year-old girl.

Karl Richard Walsh, 41, denied all the charges but he was convicted following a trial at Swansea Crown Court earlier this week.

The officer in charge of the case, Detective Joanne Williams of South Wales Police, has praised the 12-year-old child for the way in which she has conducted herself throughout her horrific ordeal.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the girl in this case,” she said. “Not only has she had the courage to report what had happened to her, but she has continued to support the investigation right to the end. As a result of this child’s bravery, Walsh will now spend years in prison to reflect on his behaviour.”

Walsh, of Burnside, Neath, will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Meanwhile the number of sex offences recorded by police in Wales has reached its highest level since 2002, according to latest crime figures.

Statistical analysis shows that 3,973 crimes were recorded against children in Wales in the 12 months to June 2019. This figure is up from 3,920 the previous year and the highest number since records began in 2002. The findings confirm that the figure has more than doubled in the last five years alone.

The spike may be the result of an actual rise in the number of child abuse crimes, but it may also be linked to more victims feeling able to come forward to speak about their ordeals and also a better recording process by police.

Sexual crimes which are being committed against children include rape, sexual exploitation and the grooming of children under the age of 16.