AN ADORABLE baby camel has made a surprise arrival at Folly Farm.
The cute youngster – born to mum Delilah – has been in the expert care of the attraction’s zoo keepers since he made an unexpected entrance into the world last week.
Getting stronger by the day, the new addition to the menagerie has been named Cletus, which is the Greek for ‘glory’.
“And let’s face it, he was a ‘glorious’ surprise”, said Folly Farm on Facebook.
A camel pregnancy lasts 14 months, and - unknown to everyone - Bactrian camel Delilah was actually expecting when she arrived at Folly Farm from another zoo 13 months ago.
Folly Farm has been posting regular updates on Cletus, who had difficulties with feeding when he first arrived, and zoo curator Tim Morphew said: “He is doing very well, I am happy to report.
“The keepers have been working tirelessly day and night to bottle-feed the little one.”
Cletus isn’t quite ready to join Delilah and fellow Bactrian camel James in their enclosure, but it is hoped to introduce him to the public very soon.
