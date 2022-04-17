A SUPERHERO toddler who lost his battle with a rare form of cancer just after Christmas has featured in a programme celebrating bravery.

Joseph Yeandle, popular for his cheeky, infectious smile, an obsession with his beloved Swansea City and superheroes like Hulk and Batman, was just three when he died two days after Christmas Day last year – a year after he had first complained of feeling ill.

Just before his birthday last February, following tests, the family was told the devastating news Joseph had the rare and aggressive form of cancer known as stage four high-risk neuroblastoma.

Joseph’s ensuing battle throughout 2021 captivated scores of people across Wales and Powys, especially in Builth Wells, where his mum Katy is a high school teacher.

“Joseph was doing so well, the treatment was working but very suddenly he began to limp and was complaining about a pain in his leg,” aunt Emma Rees told the Dathlu Dewrder (Celebrating Bravery) programme, which aired on Welsh language station S4C on March 18.

“The hospital did a lot of tests and found that the neuroblastoma had come back. We all waved Joseph off to the hospital on December 14, but we never saw him again.”

Brothers Liam and Joseph pictured on the big screen at the Liberty Stadium

Despite the fact Joseph lived with his family – mum Katy, dad James and older brother Liam – in Brynamman, near Ystradgynlais, the community of Builth had taken him to their hearts.

Various fundraising events were held, with people often dressing up as Joseph’s favourite superheroes Batman and the Incredible Hulk – leading to the campaign being named Help Joseph 'Hulk Smash' Cancer.

Katy’s colleagues at Ysgol Calon Cymru and supporters of the family donned fancy dress and took to the stage at a karaoke evening held at the White Horse pub in Builth last July, raising nearly £10,000 to go towards treatment.

Because the cancer had spread to his adrenal glands, stomach, lymphatic system, brain and bone marrow, Joseph’s condition made it one of the most difficult kinds of childhood cancer to treat and he was given a 40-50 per cent chance of long-term survival.

Despite early hope he would recover, his condition worsened over the festive period and on Christmas Eve his family said the neuroblastoma was in Joseph's lungs, liver and bones. He died at the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales, in Cardiff, on December 27.

“Three years of you just wasn’t enough, but at least we felt safe in the knowledge that you were blessed with three years of the deepest love imaginable,” Ms Rees was seen saying at a memorial tribute held for Joseph following his death.

Ms Rees, speaking in Welsh, told the programme: “Joseph smiled throughout his gruelling terrible pain and gruelling treatment. He was the bravest boy I ever met. Incredible. Joseph taught us, his family, so much, about how to be strong.”

Joseph’s footballing heroes, Swansea City, paid their own tribute to him during their 3-1 EFL Championship win over Bristol City on February 13 – two days after what would have been the brave toddler’s fourth birthday – presenting Liam and the family with a special award in his memory. Liam was also the team’s mascot for the game.

“Today has meant the world to us,” Katy said after the game. “We’re so thankful to get the opportunity to celebrate Joseph. I think Joseph is looking down at us from heaven.”

Swansea midfielder Korey Smith told the Dathlu Dewrder programme: “That win was for him (Joseph) and I’m sure he was looking down and would have enjoyed today.

“He was a special boy with such a beautiful little smile and someone I’ll always remember. I’m getting upset here myself. Everything he was going through and he was still smiling and I feel lucky to have met him.”

The family are now planning to establish a charity in Joseph’s memory; it will be called Joseph’s Smile.

You can still catch the episode of Dathlu Dewrder featuring Joseph’s brave battle – and that famous smile.

It is still available online at the S4C via the BBC website, just visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0bsngj6. If you don't speak Welsh, don't worry, you can watch with subtitles.