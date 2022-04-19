Former Wales rugby international Alix Popham will be the guest speaker at the first Dragons of Newport Big Breakfast networking event on May 4.

After a two year hiatus, the event is the first post lockdown and will be staged in the Bisley Suite, Rodney Parade, Newport on Wednesday May 4 from 7am to 9am.

More than 100 local businesses are expected to attend the event which will include facilitated networking sessions, a light breakfast, and a presentation from Alix Popham.

The Big Breakfast is being sponsored by Ollywood, a Cwmbran-based award-winning creative design and build company.

Jonathan Davies, director of Foxwood Recruitment and committee member of the Dragons of Newport Networking Group, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming old and new faces back to our event in May.

"We have been asked quite a few times over the past couple of months when they will return and while we have been hosting our weekly meetings in person over the past couple of months, we made the decision to wait a while before restarting our quarterly Big Breakfasts.

"We are really pleased Alix Popham accepted our invitation to be our first guest speaker and learning about the Head for Change charity he is part of and how it is helping former sportspeople suffering from sports-related brain injuries make connections with the best brains in science and research to make positive change.”

Oliver Williams, director of Ollywood has been a member of the Dragons of Newport Networking Group since he set up his business four years ago.

He has first-hand experience of the benefits of networking and the large quarterly events hosted by the Dragons.

He said: “We are working with a growing customer base here in South Wales and have met a lot of contacts who are now customers through events such as this one. The weekly Dragons meeting in The Ridgeway on Wednesday have proved to be very productive for my business and I’m very pleased to be sponsoring the first Big Breakfast.”

Pre-registration is required to attend the Big Breakfast on May 4 and tickets (£10 pp) can be purchased from https://dragonsofnewport.com/the-big-breakfast/