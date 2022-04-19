Monmouthshire Building Society appointed Tom Leach as its new and permanent chief finance officer.
He will take up the role from July 2022, following four years as finance director at Bath Building Society.
Chief executive Will Carroll said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Tom to the society. His values and vision are very much aligned with our ambition to deliver a modern mutual that supports members, colleagues and communities to thrive today and tomorrow.
"Tom’s experience and values will strengthen the executive leadership team and we look forward to him joining. Tom’s transition into role will be made easier thanks to the work of our interim CFO, Julian Bill.”
Tom has held a variety of senior and strategic positions in financial services having worked for Deloitte, Principality Building Society, where he rose to the role of group financial controller, and more recently Bath Building Society.
Tom said: “I’m thrilled to be joining MBS and support the society on its journey towards becoming a modern mutual.
"The purpose-led, innovative and forward-thinking strategy is ambitious, and challenging, and builds on the society’s 150 years of service delivery. This next phase of development will ensure the society remains relevant for its members, colleagues and communities for another 150 years. The Community Bank proposition is really exciting and I’m looking forward to playing my part in delivering this venture.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here