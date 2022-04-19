A HEDGEHOG was set alight in Aberdare and had to be euthanised to stop the animal's suffering.

The hedgehog was burned in Aberdare Park, Aberdare, on Thursday April 14 between 5pm and 6pm.

A member of the public intervened to save the hedgehog while a voluntary carer for the charity Hedgehog Helpline came to rush the animal to the nearest field hospital in Tredegar.

However, the damage was too great and the decision was made on the morning of Friday, April 15, to put the hedgehog to sleep.

Sarah Liney, trustee of the Hedgehog Helpline said: "Hedgehog spines are like our fingernails, they're made of keratin.

"What happens when one is set on fire is that the spines melt but the heat still keeps on going through the spines.

"The pain that the hedgehog would have been in would have been absolutely immense, we can't stress how painful this would have been for the hedgehog and it would have continued to melt.

"It was reviewed regularly throughout the evening and through the night and a decision was made the following morning that for the welfare of the hedgehog, it would be kinder to euthanise.

Angela Thompson-Roach is a carer at the Hedgehog Helpline and cared for the afflicted animal when it was taken to Tredegar.

"When I got the call to say the job was coming in, I have to be honest I felt physically sick," said Ms Thompson-Roach.

"The hedgehog was distressed, in shock, in pain and it was evident that it was poorly besides being burnt.

"It came out in the day because it was struggling with parasites or whatever was going on and would have been an easy target.

"I do think an accelerant was used as a witness said they saw the hedgehog literally on fire.

"It wasn't just burned in one place, it was all down the back of the body, the side, the fur - everything.

"It was horrific, really horrific. I'll never forget the smell."

Ms Thompson Roach has seen many injuries during her time volunteering for the Hedgehog Helpline, such as strimmer injuries and dog attacks.

However, the allegedly deliberate act of setting the hedgehog on fire makes this incident worse for her.

Ms Thompson-Roach said: "There are lots of volunteers at Hedgehog Helpline and we're all so passionate and committed to what we do.

"We try to educate, but this being done to a defenceless animal is just unforgivable."

The matter has now been referred to the RSPCA and South Wales Police.

While unable to reveal any details, a spokeswoman for the RSPCA said: "We are aware of this and are looking into it.

"If anyone has any information about this distressing incident please contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: "South Wales Police was called just before 10pm on Thursday evening, 14th April, following reports that a hedgehog had been set on fire in Aberdare Park.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen a group of youths acting suspiciously in the park between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday evening to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2200123593."