MUSICIANS descended on Newport this Easter Bank Holiday weekend as a popular free music festival made its return.

Crowds gathered in one of the city’s most iconic buildings – the Westgate Hotel – to hear a host of up and coming musical talent on the bill at The Big Sesh festival.

Held over three days, April 15-17, it was the first time the festival had been held in the Westgate after it was put on hiatus due to the Covid pandemic and various lockdowns.

Besides the music, a craft market has also been selling various kinds of merchandise over the weekend.

Organised by Gavin Facey and headliner musician Joe Kelly, the festival has also been supported financially by Newport BID.

Joe Kelly (left) and Gavin Facey (right) have organised the festival.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the turnout,” Mr Facey told the Argus.

“All the bands and performers have been brilliant and it’s great to see a grand building like the Westgate hotel brought to life.

“We’ve had DJs performing too, along with intimate sets. The great thing about the Westgate is that we’ve been able to have all these different types of music playing at once because the venue is so big and the sounds don’t really intertwine.”

Mr Kelly, who’s outfit Joe Kelly and The Royal Pharmacy headlined the first night of the festival said: “We started The Big Sesh six years ago at the Riverside Tavern.

“We then took it to Cardiff for a couple of years and then we were obviously hit with covid and the lockdowns.

“Newport BID have been brilliant in their support for us – Kevin Ward has done a lot to get this up and running. Record One have done such a great job with the sound as well.”

The festival has been a celebration of home-grown talent, as well as featuring acts from Cardiff and further afield.

Clockwise: Sub Cultures, Keys and Terrapins.

Newport favourite Jack Perrett, playing as part of his new band Eurekas, performed to crowds at the intimate Rising Stage.

Bristol artist Joe T Johnson, who is booked to play Glastonbury later this year, headlined a busy Saturday evening alongside psychedelic indie rockers, Keys.

Sunday afternoon saw Terrapins shake the foundations of the historic Westgate with a lively performance packed with punk-fuelled attitude.

Ebbw Vale rockers Scarsun will close out the festival later this evening, Sunday 17.