A FOOTBALL fan has been banned from attending matches after causing trouble at a Newport County AFC v Bristol Rovers game.
Joseph Durcan, a 30-year-old Rovers fan, admitted public disorder outside Rodney Parade on Saturday, March 5.
The defendant was given a three-year football banning order after he appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Durcan, of Barrowmead Drive, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, was also ordered to pay £409 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
County won the League Two clash 1-0 against their fellow promotion contenders thanks to a stunning first half goal by James Waite.
