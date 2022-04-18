A MULTI-AWARD-WINNING food venue is celebrating its latest victory.
Little Steak Hut – a food van, based at Spytty Retail Park in Newport which serves up protein packed steak and beef meals – has won ‘best street food’ in the Food Awards Wales 2022.
The business is one of eight in Gwent which earned a Food Awards Wales award, with Little Steak Hut also winning ‘best takeaway’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards earlier this year.
Little Steak Hut was established in 2016 by Mark Fredrickson, who left a full-time job as a warehouse worker to pursue his passion.
“I took a risk leaving a full-time job and entering the unknown,” said Mr Fredrickson.
“Awards were not part of my business plan – they just came along with consistency, dedication, and good food.”
Although Mr Fredrickson was unable to attend the Food Awards Wales 2022 ceremony in Cardiff he was delighted to hear his business – which was a runner up in last year’s awards – had won ‘best street food’ this year.
“I didn’t want to attend the awards due to family stuff going on right now,” said Mr Fredrickson.
“It totally slipped my mind until I received a video from another business of Capital FM’s Josh Andrews announcing Little Steak Hut as number one [street food] in Wales and a kind personal message.
“I’m still in shock to be honest.
“Although I have other priorities right now I’d still like to thank the people of Wales for voting me and for anyone who has helped in any way.
“I hope that I have made my family and friends proud.”
Due to personal matters Little Steak Hut currently posts opening times and dates on its social media channels – Facebook and Instagram.
To read all the Gwent winners at Food Awards Wales 2022 click here or for the full list of winners from all across Wales click here.
