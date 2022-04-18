Police in Gwent have renewed their appeal for a missing teenager.

Earlier this month, Gwent Police issued a missing persons appeal for Iestyn Fullalove from Abergavenny.

Today (Monday, April 18), with the 15-year-old still missing, the force has renewed its appeal, in a bid to locate the teenager.

He was last seen in Abergavenny on Saturday, April 9, at around 4.20pm.

Iestyn is known to have links with Caerphilly, Ebbw Vale and Pontypridd areas of South Wales.

Police are said to be concerned for his welfare, and have asked him to get in contact with them to “confirm that he is safe and well”.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5’ 7” tall and has brown hair.

Iestyn was last seen wearing black joggers, a black coat and black trainers.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 2200117031.

The force can also be contacted via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

