Live

Crash on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge westbound

By Elis Sandford

  • One lane has been closed on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge westbound.
  • It comes as a result of a crash.
  • At this time, there is queuing traffic in both directions.
  • This is a live breaking news incident, and we will continue to keep you updated at this time.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos