AN APPRENTICE from Newport has reached the final of a national competition.

20-year-old Jack Thompson, from Newport, is among 10 finalists from the UK and Ireland who will be going head-to-head in the national final of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022.

The apprentices will be judged by industry experts and the winner will receive a prize package worth £10,000 which includes tools, technology, and training.

Mr Thompson, who has studied his trade at Coleg Gwent for three years, said: "When I entered the competition, I really hoped I’d get to the final, but I can’t believe I have done it.

"To get the recognition and be crowned the champion of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 would be unreal on both a personal and a professional level.

“It would be an honour and would allow me to further champion apprenticeships within the trade.

“The amazing prize would also help me to get a head start in the future.”

Mr Thompson was shortlisted due to his ambition to set up his own company and his desire to encourage more people to enter a trade.

Jack Thompson from Newport

During the two-day virtual final on April 27 and April 28 the apprentices will share their expertise and ambitions with the judging panel, which includes representatives from:

The Federation of Master Builders;

The Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering;

The National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting;

Previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner Dan Lloyd.

Marketing director at Screwfix, Jack Wallace, will also be joining the panel.

He said: “Our applicants have shown a huge level of skill, ambition, and determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them.

“These future champions of the trade are vital to the industry.

“Our previous finalists and winners have set up their own companies, developed their skills, and become mentors for other apprentices.

“We hope to inspire more people to consider a career in the trade through our annual competition and I hope all applicants go on to achieve a brilliant career.”

To find out more about the apprentices and the competition visit Screwfix.com/sfta