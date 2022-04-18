Police were called to a residential street in Newport, following reports of a Bank Holiday weekend disturbance.
The Argus understands that Gwent Police were called to Clarence Street, in the Pill area of the city.
It is thought that the incident took place at around 8.30pm on Sunday, April 17, following reports of a public disturbance.
Eye witnesses claim that as many as 20 people were out in the street during the incident.
There are unconfirmed reports that a fight may have broken out.
Witnesses claim that three police vehicles, and Gwent Police’s dog unit were called to the scene – but this is not yet confirmed.
The Argus has contacted Gwent Police for further information.
