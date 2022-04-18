THE TWIRLYWOOS recently sailed into Newport’s Riverfront Theatre on their big red ship.

Twirlywoos Live! is written by Zoe Bourn and brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical with the cast featuring actor-puppeteers Ceri Ashcroft, Katriona Brown, Ben Murrell, Jonathan Norman, and Chris Wills.

The 55-minute performance brings the popular Cbeebies TV show to life, offering children – aged one and over – their first taste of theatre.

I took my little one (aged two and a half) to see the performance on April 15.

For full disclosure we left early. Not due to the show, but because the excitement of their first theatre trip resulted in them running around and shouting, climbing over chairs, and I didn’t wish to ruin the show for others in the audience.

From what I managed to see the show was brilliant – with the iconic flapping ducks marking the start of the performance and some audience members quacking along with them.

Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo were exactly how I pictured them in real life – I quickly realized how Great BigHoo earned its name.

The lighting was excellent – patient staff at the theatre allowed us to move further back, in the hope my little one would settle, and the stage was clearly visible regardless of which part of the theatre we were in.

The boat unfolded to reveal inside with bright and fun props adding some magic to the performance which was entertaining and immersive – with children piping up to answer questions and identify colours and objects.

The showmanship was impressive, with the puppeteers unphased by the potential distractions of the audience, performing well and adding musical elements to the show. Indeed, it was like my TV screen had come to life with my child desperate to join the on-stage shenanigans.

My conclusion? From what I saw the show was fantastically done and would captivate fans of the show. But I would suggest considering the individual – or individuals – you plan to take before seeing Twirlywoos Live!

Not all young children will have the attention span or stillness for this.

I took a gamble, hoping that my child would settle and - although it didn't work out this time - I'd definitely return when they are older and less disruptive.