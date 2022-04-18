AN EASTER hike nearly turned to tragedy for one Gwent man and his dog.
Michael Foster was with pet Salty on Gilwern Hill on Saturday morning, taking one of their usual countryside walks.
"We were just setting off back down the hill and he got a smell of something," Mr Foster said. "He went a bit far over the edge of the cliff and lost his footing.
"I saw him tumble over the side and then heard a squeal - I thought it was the end of him."
With no sign of Salty 60 feet below, Mr Foster tried to clamber down after his dog but a group of passing climbers urged him to reconsider and call the local mountain rescue unit.
The crew from Longtown Mountain Rescue Team arrived "really quickly" and soon set about rigging up ropes to descend the cliff and search for missing Salty, Mr Foster said.
"Luckily, [the rescuer saw] him out of the corner of his eye in some brambles," he added. "They'd save him really, they acted like an airbag."
A slightly shaken Salty was soon reunited with his owner.
Mr Foster said his Jack Russell/dachshund cross was "walking quite gingerly" and "feeling sorry for himself" but was otherwise unharmed.
"Thankfully nothing was broken," he added. "He's recovering at home, very much in shock.
"He's normally full of energy, making a nuisance of himself.
"But he's a tough little dog."
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team said "everyone was a little nervous" during the rescue but "our abseiler found Salty alive and well at the bottom in a pile of brambles".
"We got him back to the track where he was checked over by team members and his very happy owner, and he seemed to be no worse for his fall, though will be checked over by a vet," the team said on Facebook.
"We wish Salty the absolute best and hope he continues with his adventures, but maybe less of the flying ones."
Mr Foster said he was hugely grateful to the Longtown team for the "speedy, quick and professional response" to Salty's emergency.
"It's great to know we've got such dedicated professionals - who are also volunteers - to keep us safe on the mountains."
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team is staffed by volunteers and funded by donations. To find out more or support the cause, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/longtownmrt
