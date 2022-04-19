A new garden of remembrance has opened at a Gwent hospital.
Over the Easter weekend, the garden at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny was officially unveiled.
It replaces the existing memorial space, which is making way for the hospital’s new satellite radiotherapy centre.
According to health board bosses, the new Mynydd Mawr Memorial Garden is a larger space, and is designed to pay tribute to babies and loved ones that have sadly passed away.
And, in an especially touching tribute, the garden includes a memorial bench for hospital employee Sian Kenvyn, who passed away due to covid-19 during the pandemic.
The garden also features all of the sentimental pieces from the original site, which have been moved across.
What has been said about the new memorial garden?
On Saturday April 16, the Mynydd Mawr Memorial Garden was unveiled by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board interim chief executive Glyn Jones, and included readings by health board chaplains and music by Usk Brass Band.
Mr Jones also paid tribute to Sian Kenvyn, saying: “Our thoughts remain with her beloved family, and we hope that the garden brings them and her colleagues some comfort as they remember and honour her.
“This garden serves as a reminder that the loved ones who are sadly no longer with us are always in our thoughts and our hearts.”
A health board representative said: “Thank you to all those involved in the project’s development and to those who attended the ceremony today, as well as to Usk Brass Band and League of friends, who supported the event.”
