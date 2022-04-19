A SCOUTING couple from Usk led a convoy of vehicles full of aid and supplies on Thursday evening.

Ceri and David Carlyon have previously organised a support convoy across to the border of Ukraine, and the couple set off on the 27-hour journey once more before the Easter weekend.

The Ukraine Train saw 20 vehicles loaded with items donated by the public – including food, medical supplies and car parts – from the couple’s business Welsh Connection on the Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran.

Of the 20 volunteers driving supplies across, five are from the Ukraine or Poland.

The Train to Ukraine set off to bring supplies from Cwmbran to Ukraine.

“It’s grown considerably since [the previous Ukraine Train],” said Mrs Carlyon. “We have a team of volunteers who are driving over in a convoy.

“Together with another local enterprise we have sourced around three tons-worth of medical aid.

“We spent the day loading up the vehicles that we’ve sourced. We have about 20 trucks going [on Thursday].

“They were loaded with medical aid, food, baby supplies for orphanages, car parts and engines, and lots of stuff they are crying out for in Ukraine. It’s a desperate situation over there.

The 4x4s have been loaded up with supplies and driven to Ukraine.

“We are friends with people in Ukraine we’ve met at various trade events. It started out with a cry for help. They asked if we could get things in the UK that they couldn’t get, and we found that we could.

“We own Welsh Connection in Cwmbran. We have had so much support from our neighbouring businesses where we are on the Springvale Estate. We have been overwhelmed by the support.

The Ukraine Train saw 20 vehicles loaded with items donated by the public from the couple’s business Welsh Connection.

“We’ve got a very good network of friends and family. We’ve had scouters and ex-police officers offer to help. We’re really fortunate our network is strong and people want to help.

“As scouters we’re used to people volunteering, but I don’t think it should be underestimated the power of volunteering.”

To find out more, or to donate, you can visit ukrainetrain.org, or search Welsh Connection on Facebook.

The couple also have a crowdfunding page which is running alongside their donation drive, which can be found at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-ukrainians-buy-essentials