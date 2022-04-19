Pembrokeshire holiday giant Bluestone is being accused of ‘letting down the locals’ after making a controversial ‘exclusivity’ announcement about its water park, Blue Lagoon.

The sub-tropical indoor swimming pool, with flumes, a wave machine, lazy river and spa pools had been a popular day-trip destination for residents and visitors in Pembrokeshire and beyond since it opened in 2008.

It was closed altogether for more than a year from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, re-opening to Bluestone guests only from April 2021.

The cautious approach was taken, said a Facebook post from the attraction at the time, 'after much consideration' and the decision would be kept under review 'in line with the very latest information from the Welsh Government'.

But those looking forward to a splashing day out post-pandemic, now that public swimming pools have fully re-opened, have been left bitterly disappointed when the decision was taken by Bluestone National Park Resort to keep the facility for the exclusive use of visitors to the park near Canaston Bridge.

In a Facebook post to followers last week, Blue Lagoon stated:

"We know how much you enjoy the Blue Lagoon Water Park, but we’ve had to make some changes post pandemic. "We’ve decided to continue to open only to guests who are staying on the resort which we understand will be disappointing for our day guests, but really hope you understand. "You can still enjoy the venue by booking a stay at Bluestone National Park Resort, or, if you have a friend or family member staying on resort then there is an option to purchase 'guest visitor day passes' to access the water park, subject to availability.

"For more information on booking a stay at Bluestone - please contact our Reservations Team on reservations@bluestonewales.com

"Please do continue to follow us on social media for any future news on special day visitor events."

One digruntled resident, Brian Philips, told the Western Telegraph:

"It seems like Bluestone have turned their backs on the locals who have supported them with day visits since opening.

"Covid was used as the reason to exclude day visitors during the pandemic. Now that's over, they have decided to continue without day visitors for the future.

"What a slap in the face for the locals who have supported them from day one of opening!"

The announcement provoked an angry response on Facebook, with Sharon Hayes stating: "You really are letting down the locals."

Another commenter, Amy Elizabeth Rappell, said: "We used to come here alot over the years and support you as a business but there is no loyalty to us as customers. Every single other pool is open as normal, there's no need for you to still be closed to public."

And upset mum Sarah Tvedt added: "We literally cannot afford holidays and coming to Blue Lagoon was a birthday treat for my neurodivergent kids. Well done Bluestone for letting down people less fortunate than you, I'm literally appalled."