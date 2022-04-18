AROUND 90 per cent of vehicles stolen in Gwent last year were not recovered and returned to their owners, figures show.

Gwent Police data, published via Freedom of Information requests, reveals there were 748 thefts of motor vehicles reported to the force between March 2021 and March 2022.

But other figures show just 67 stolen vehicles were recovered in the region in the calendar year 2021.

National data on vehicle theft shows a car is stolen every 11 minutes somewhere in the UK, and this type of crime is on the rise again, despite still being below pre-pandemic levels.

There were also 66 offences of aggravated vehicle taking in Gwent in 2021, and police figures show owners who fell victim to this type of crime were more likely to get their vehicles back – 19 stolen in this manner ended up being recovered in the 12 months to this March.

What’s being stolen in Gwent?





Police data is not complete, but records show most stolen vehicles are cars. But there were also 112 reports of motorbike theft in Gwent last year, as well as 87 vans. There was even one report of a bus being stolen.

Last year’s 748 vehicle thefts mark an increase on the previous year (580 incidents), when Wales was for many months locked down due to the pandemic, and more people stayed at home.

Car thieves are less active now than they were before Covid, however. In the 12 months leading up to March 2020, when the pandemic reached the UK, there were 847 reports of vehicle thefts to Gwent Police.

Figures also show how long victims tend to wait for their stolen vehicles to be returned to them – if they are found, that is.

Police data for last year shows the vast majority (91 per cent) of stolen vehicles were returned within one week of the theft, but in some cases it took much longer. One owner had their stolen vehicle returned to them 212 days after the theft happened.

What’s the picture across the UK?





There was a similar rise in vehicle theft nationwide last year, with nearly 48,500 stolen across the UK. That’s the equivalent of a vehicle being stolen every 11 minutes.

It’s an increase of 1,617 vehicle thefts on 2020, but remains more than 10,000 down on 2019’s pre-pandemic figures, when 58,642 cars were nicked.

The Ford Fiesta was 2021’s most stolen car in the UK with 3,909 thefts, which is perhaps unsurprising given just how popular the supermini is, having spent many years at the top of the annual sales figures.

In second place was the Range Rover, with 3,754 being stolen. This model is commonly targeted because it’s an expensive premium SUV that’s in high demand.

The rest of the top five was made up of two more mainstream models in the Ford Focus (1,912) and Volkswagen Golf (1,755), as well as another premium model, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with 1,474 thefts.

The data was released following a Freedom of Information request by vehicle leasing comparison site LeaseLoco, and chief executive John Wilmot said: “There’s no reason not to purchase these cars just because they appear on the list. If you take the right precautions you can avoid becoming a victim of car thieves – and that goes for any car owners.

“Always make sure your vehicle is locked before you walk away and check that it’s locked at night. Think about upgrading the security on your car; this could include fitting an alarm, immobiliser and tracking system.”