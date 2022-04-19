A NEW sustainable campsite has opened on a working farm in Pontypool this Spring.

Willow Acres Campsite is now open at Lasgarn Farm.

The owners of the farm said that, as experienced campers themselves, they wanted to offer a sustainable twist on the things they enjoyed most about getting away.

Each of the pitches includes a kitchen/dining area – made almost entirely from recycled materials – as well as there being toilet and shower facilities on site.

The view out from one of the kitchen/dining areas. Picture: Sharon Cockeram.

“We’re third generation up here,” said John Davies. “It’s not sustainable. This is the last working farm on this side of the hill.

“We’re not getting any more for our end products and everything else is going up. So, what were we to do with 170 acres?

“The farm is still running. I would like to keep farming, so if we can have a little venture on the side, hopefully we can keep going.

“We decided last year. It started off because my sister Sharon, niece and wife work for the NHS and they’ve been flat out through Covid. The shifts they were putting in were unreal.

“Sharon said why don’t we put up a glamping pod up there to help out a bit. It went from there to now having up to 15 pitches. Each pitch gets its own kitchen, toilet and shower.”

Inside one of the kitchen/dining room areas for each of the pitches.

“Dad and me had an emotional conversation about the future of the farm because of the economy and was feeling gloomy about what the future holds for us on the farm,” said Sharon Cockeram.

“I suggested diversification ideas and this is eventually what was arrived at after contacting the Greener Camping Club.

“They visited the farm and were amazed by its natural beauty. They said they had never really seen such areas of unspoiled beauty on a farm before – across our meadows.

“They encouraged us to follow their ethos of sustainable camping which is what we have done.”

A horsebox has been converted into a glamping experience at Willow Acres Campsite.

The family have prepared the campsite alongside their day jobs, and alongside working on the farm.

“My family were all campers,” said Mr Davies. “It helps give us an idea of what we wanted.

“We would purposely look for the obscure sites that weren’t big ones with a big club house. The less amenities the better. We’d look for facilities where you could have a camp fire.

The communal seating area inside The Baa. Picture: Sharon Cockeram.

“It’s perfect here. It’s quiet. It’s still a working farm so there’s still a lot to see. There’s a great view in all directions. It’s ideal for walkers and dog walkers and people who want to get out in the country.

“As well as the individual pitches, there is a communal area called The Baa where you can socialise with the other campers and enjoy the fire. That’s what camping is about – going out, meeting new people, and enjoying the outdoors.”

“I think the idea of providing outdoor kitchens with pots, pans, benches will make camping much easier when people realise they need only pack a tent,” said Mrs Cockeram.

“It’s been a tough couple of years after working through Covid – losing people close to us and trying to stay positive – however we are a close family and we pull together. We’re happy to share the farm with others and it’s a way to support the farm too.”

You can find out more at willowacrescampsite.co.uk