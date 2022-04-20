A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CONNOR HORNE, 19, of South Street, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on October 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN JOHN OAK, 25, of Plas Ty Coch, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Commercial Street on March 4.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN PONTING, 34, of Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on September 17, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PATRICK GINA, 21, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £384 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on May 11, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER HAWKINS, 48, of Stafford Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to stalking.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

SIAN ELIZABETH LYTTLE, 32, of St Andrews Crescent, Abergavenny, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted handling stolen goods and possession of heroin on March 4.

She was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL WATTS, 42, of Hillside Road, Crumlin, was ordered to pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport, on March 6.

STEVEN WANNELL, 36, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £74 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Commercial Road on March 4.

EMMA JEFFS, 42, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMANTHA BETHAN HAMER, 37, of Severn Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DOLEQ CARPETS LTD, St Rhidian Close, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, were ordered to pay £856 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.