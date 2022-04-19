A popular café in Newport city centre has closed its doors.

The Kettle Café, located in the Westgate Building, has been a mainstay in the city for over three years.

But, over the weekend, the Commercial Street premises closed its doors to customers “with a heavy heart”.

The doors were closed shut, and the windows to the premises have been whited out.

It is not immediately clear why the owners have taken the decision to close, though there has been some warning signs in recent months.

The premises, located in the ground floor retail space below the Westgate Hotel, has been on the market in recent months.

But, the listing, which described the venue as an investment opportunity, has since been taken down – though it is not yet known if this means that a new business is set to take over the space, which occupies the corner of Commercial Street and Stow Hill – in the heart of Newport’s city centre.

In the meantime, the owners of the Kettle Café took to social media to confirm the closure, and to thank their staff and customers for supporting them, since setting up shop in December of 2018.

What has been said about the closure?





In a post confirming the closure, the family run business said: “Good evening Ladies and Gentlemen.

“It is with a heavy heart I write this post.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years as we all know and as a lot of you know myself and my mum are working endless days and hours.

“Today marks the last day of our adventure. Kettle Cafe will no longer be trading.

“I want to thank each and every single one of you for your support, love, cards, reviews and reposts.

“We have had a pleasure of serving you over the years.

“All our love. Lewis, Elaine and Chris.”

While news that the premises is set to stand empty is set to come as a blow to the high street, it would not be the first time for this particular retail unit.

Prior to the Kettle Café trading here, it was empty for quite some time.

Before this, it was the home to coffee chain Starbucks, who would later move into the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

In the meantime, the future of this prominent location remains once again up in the air.